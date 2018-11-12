Volkswagen could build up to 50M electric cars, CEO Diess says

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) could build as many as 50M electric cars on its new electric vehicle platform and is looking at expanding manufacturing in the U.S., CEO Herbert Diess tells Automotive News in an interview.

"We will be very big in electric cars worldwide because we are very strong in China," Diess says. "We have huge economies of scale, and we will bring those cars" to the U.S.

Diess says the cost basis for the next-generation electric VW Golf will be reduced 40%, despite improving the compact car's technology and interior room, citing the company's flexible MEB platform, which sets only a few parameters for designers working on individual vehicles but allows massive economies of scale to hold down production costs.

While lower costs and greater range will attract additional customers to EVs, Diess admits "if you are still driving far distances, 20,000 or 30,000 miles [per year], it's probably not the right car... But there are so many people who are driving longer distances only so often, and it makes a lot of sense... because the cars are really becoming good."