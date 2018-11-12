Amazon picks NYC, Northern Virginia for HQ2

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) selected New York City and Northern Virginia as the sites for its second and third headquarters, with an announcement expected as soon as tomorrow, WSJ reports.

AMZN will divide the second headquarters evenly between New York’s Long Island City and Arlington County’s Crystal City neighborhoods, according to the report.

AMZN’s decision leaves a group of cities that spent months of resources and time without a clear reward, although the company has said it might consider some also-rans for other projects.