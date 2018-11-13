BOJ asset buying in uncharted territory

Japan's central bank has become the first among G7 nations to own assets collectively worth more than the country’s annual economic output, with its hoard reaching a staggering ¥553.6T ($4.9T).

Assets started ballooning when Governor Haruhiko Kuroda took the BOJ helm in early 2013, vowing that such steps would boost Japanese inflation to 2% in two years.

That target has proved elusive, barring a brief increase in prices after a sales tax hike in 2014.

