IEA: Gas to top coal as energy source by 2030

Natural gas is expected to overtake coal as the world’s second largest energy source after oil by 2030 due to a drive to cut air pollution and the rise of LNG.

The estimates are based on the IEA's "New Policies Scenario" that takes into account legislation and policies to reduce emissions and fight climate change.

They also assume more energy efficiencies in fuel use and other factors.

