California wildfire deadliest in state history

The death toll has reached 42 in California's wildfire, making it the deadliest in state history, while an additional 228 people remain missing.

Despite sharp criticism on Twitter, President Trump late Monday approved California's request for federal disaster aid.

Edison International and PG&E, whose shares have plunged over the last two sessions, will likely face lawsuits as soon as this week blaming their faulty power lines for sparking the blazes.

