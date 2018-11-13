Google challenges Amazon for East Coast talent

Setting up a battle for East Coast talent with tech rival Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) said it plans to double its workforce in New York City to more than 14,000 employees over the next decade.

"Not everybody - big surprise - wants to live in Silicon Valley, so we want to make sure we have the opportunity to build vibrant centers across the country," CFO Ruth Porat told the WSJ Tech D.Live conference.

