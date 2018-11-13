Consumer 

Macerich aims for new way to drive foot traffic

|About: Macerich Co. (MAC)|By:, SA News Editor

With mall vacancy rates sitting at a multi-year highs, U.S. mall operator Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is testing new ways to give consumers a reason to visit.

This weekend it will unveil a new concept called BrandBox at Tysons Corner Center, just outside Washington, D.C., which will help popular online brands own a shared physical space inside a roughly 11K sq. ft. area.

Macerich will provide services like shelving, inventory tagging and foot traffic data, without the typical leasing strings and red tape.

