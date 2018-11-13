Stocks rebound on China trade optimism

Monday's broad market rout cannot be blamed exclusively on Apple and chipmaker worries, with global growth (as well as the Fed) appearing to be influencing sentiment.

That's getting a boost this morning on reports that China's Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone for the first time in months about a possible deal that would ease trade tensions.

Liu is also expected to visit the U.S. for talks ahead of a planned Trump-Xi meeting at the G20 summit on Nov. 30.

Asia: Hang Seng +0.6% ; Shanghai +0.9% ; Sensex +0.8% .

Europe: FTSE 100 +0.6% . CAC 30 +0.8% . DAX +0.9% .

U.S. futures: Dow +0.6% ; S&P 500 +0.7% ; Nasdaq +0.9%.

Oil is down 0.7% at $59.25/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1202/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 3.17%.

