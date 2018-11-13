U.S. heaps trade pressure on Japan; Nikkei -2%

"The United States has had a trade imbalance with Japan for too long. American products and services too often face barriers to compete fairly in Japanese markets," Vice President Mike Pence said at a joint media appearance with Shinzo Abe.

"The best opportunity for free, fair and reciprocal trade will come in a bilateral trade agreement," he added, stating the deal with Japan would serve as a "model" for other countries.

Nikkei -2.1% to 21,811.

