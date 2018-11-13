Europe in focus: Brexit deal, Italian budget

The U.K. and EU are "almost within touching distance" of a Brexit deal which could be clinched in the next 24 to 48 hours, Theresa May's de facto deputy told BBC radio.

European investors today also have their eyes on Rome, which must present substantially revised spending plans or face disciplinary measures.

The populist administration may cut its growth target, but there will likely be no movement on the controversial budget gap.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, EWI, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWI, HEWU, QGBR, DBIT, DGBP, FLGB, FLIY, UGBP