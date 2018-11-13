Home Depot higher on Q3 beat and raised FY2018 guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reports comparable-store sales rose 4.8% in Q3.

The comp sales for the U.S. stores was 5.4%.

Gross margin rate improved 20 bps to 34.8%.

SG&A expense rate +30 bps to 18.3%.

Operating margin rate flat at 14.7%.

Merchandise inventory up 9.9% to $14.75B.

Number of customer transactions increased 1.4% to 394.8M.

Store count +3 Y/Y to 2,286 for the period.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: ~+7.2%; Comparable-store sales: ~+5.5%; Operating margin rate: ~14.5%; Tax rate: ~24%; Diluted EPS: ~$9.75 (~+33.8%), Repurchases: ~$8B.

HD +2.96% premarket.

