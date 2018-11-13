Advance Auto Parts raised FY2018 guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reports comparable-store sales rose 4.6% in Q3.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 86 bps to 44.3% primarily driven by sales product mix and strong inventory management.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +23 bps to 35.8%, due to higher bonus and medical costs.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 62 bps to 8.5%.

Store count -83 Y/Y to 5120.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $9.55B to $9.6B; Comparable-store sales: 2% to 2.5%; Adjusted operating margin rate: 7.6% to 7.8%; Tax rate: 24% to 26%; Capex: $180 to $220M; Free cash flow: $625M to $675M.

AAP +0.02% premarket.

