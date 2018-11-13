Ribbon Communications launches $150M convertible senior notes due 2023

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) intends to offer $150M of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2023.

Initial purchasers over-allotment is an additional $25M of such notes.

The Company also expects to enter into separate, privately-negotiated warrant transactions with the option counterparties at a higher strike price relating to the same number of Company's common stock.

Net proceeds from this offering and the proceeds from the warrant transactions will be used to fund the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions and the remaining net proceeds to repay a promissory note owed to certain of its stockholders, to repay all outstanding amounts under its senior secured credit facility and for general corporate purposes.