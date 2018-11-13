Viking up 11% premarket on additional data from successful mid-stage study of VK2809

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is up 11% premarket on light volume following its announcement of additional results from its previously reported Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating VK2809 in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated "bad" cholesterol (LDL-C). The data were presented at The Liver Meeting in San Francisco.

After 12 weeks of treatment, patients experienced a 21.8% drop in LDL-C compared to placebo (p=0.0061) and statistically significant improvement in other lipids, including lipoprotein(a).

Median reduction in liver fat was 58.1% versus control (p=0.0002). Two-thirds of patients receiving VK2809 experienced at least a 50% reduction in liver fat content.

No serious adverse events were reported.

VK2809 is a small molecule thyroid beta agonist, the same mechanism of action as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:MDGL) MGL-3196.

