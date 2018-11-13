Western Union inks Tap & Go deal

Wester Union (NYSE:WU) announces that it signed a deal with HKT Payment Limited to enable Tap & Go customers to use their Tap & Go mobile wallet to send money around the world.

The collaboration between Hong Kong's HKT Payment and Western Union will provide an additional option to customers to pay via their Tap & Go mobile wallet for their money transfers on Westernunion.com and the Western Union mobile app for payout in cash at more than 525K Western Union Agent locations in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Source: Press Release