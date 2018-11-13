D.R. Horton buys Westport Homes, 3,200 lots for $190M

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) buys Westport Homes, a homebuilder in Indiana and Ohio, and about 3,200 lots through option contracts for about $190M in cash.

For 12 months ended Oct. 31, 2018, Westport Homes closed 886 homes with an average home size of about 2,200 square feet and an average sales price of $264,000. It had about $234M in revenue for that time period.

Westport will operate as a separate division within D.R. Horton.

Assets acquired through the Westport purchase includes 3,500 lots, 400 homes in inventory, and 550 homes in sales order backlog, mostly in Westport's Indianapolis and Columbus operations.

Previously: More on D.R. Horton Q4: Home closings, net sales orders rise 11% Y/Y (Nov. 8)