CytoDyn's PRO 140 shows positive action in late-stage HIV study

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating PRO 140 (leronlimab) alone in patients with HIV-1 infection.

92% (n=24/26) of patients receiving the 700 mg dose for up to 12 weeks achieved viral load suppression (HIV-1 RNA <40 copies/mL).

The company plans to submit a study protocol to the FDA for a pivotal monotherapy study of PRO 140 as a single agent maintenance therapy next month. If all goes well, it will file for a label expansion after PRO 140's approval as a combination therapy. The BLA for the combo should be completed next quarter.

PRO 140 is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor that plays multiple roles with implications in HIV infection, tumor metastasis, and immune signaling.

Previously: CytoDyn announces productive pre-BLA meeting with FDA for PRO 140 combination therapy (June 22)