Beazer Homes +5.8% after plan to buy back stock, debt; sees profit improving

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) gains 5.8% in premarket trading after after the homebuilder announced debt and stock repurchase plans and forecast improved profitability in the coming fiscal year.

"We are anticipating improved profitability, with a growing community count and a higher average selling price helping us counter more competitive market conditions," says President and CEO Allan P. Merrill.

Board approves new share repurchase program for up to $50M of common stock; plans to initially buy $16.5M of outstanding shares under an accelerated share repurchase program.

Plans to use cash on hand and cash generated from operations to fund share repurchases.

Intends to reduce outstanding senior notes by about the same dollar value as shares repurchased during FY2019.

Fiscal Q4 results: Excluding notable items, net income from continuing operations was $38.0M, up from $29.9M a year ago.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose to $90.1M from $76.9M.

Q4 homebuilding revenue rose 14% to $761.5M; average selling price increased 6.6% to $372,600 and closings rose 7.4% to 2,044 homes.

Q4 cancellation rates increased to 21.5% from 20.6% a year ago.

Q4 net new home orders slipped 0.8% Y/Y to 1,305.

Backlog at Sept. 30, 2018 was 1,632 units with a dollar value of $628.0M, compared with 1,855 units and $665.8M a year earlier.

Conference call 10:00AM ET.

Previously: Beazer Homes reports Q4 results (Nov. 13)