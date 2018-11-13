AutoCanada seen as undervalued

AutoCanada (OTC:AOCIF) is catching the attention of analysts after unveiling its "Go Forward" plan focused on the back end of the business.

Cormark Securities lifts AutoCanada to a Speculative Buy rating, while GMP and Canaccord Genuity upgrade the Canadian retailer to a Buy rating.

Canaccord's outlook on AutoCanada: "We are positive on the company’s plans surrounding sub-prime lending, which we believe will not only lead to more high-margin finance and insurance revenue, but also help generate incremental vehicle sales. Management is targeting 3,000 incremental units sold through this initiative. In our view, many of these initiatives are relatively easy to wrap our heads around. While there may be several quarters of implementation, we believe the company should be able to generate significant earnings leverage with the new plan."

Shares of AutoCanada are down 50% YTD.