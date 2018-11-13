Avenue Therapeutics up 31% premarket on takeover by InvaGen

Thinly traded nano cap Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) is up 31% premarket on modestly higher volume on the heels of a takeover bid from InvaGen Pharmaceuticals.

The transaction will be in two stages, the first being the acquisition of a 33.3% stake in ATXI via the purchase of ~5.8M common shares at $6/share. InvaGen will purchase the remaining 2/3 of ATXI in the second stage for up to $180M (~$13.92/share) subject to conditions, including the U.S. approval of pain med IV tramadol. ATXI shareholders will also receive certain contingent value rights (CVRs) related to annual sales and gross profit targets for IV tramadol.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the deal.