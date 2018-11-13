Foxconn misses Q3 profit estimates

Apple supplier Foxconn/Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTCPK:HNHPD) reports Q3 net profits of $805.52M, up 18% Y/Y but below the $916.85M consensus.

Last week, the company reported October sales were up 21.5% Y/Y.

Analysts say Apple shifting from metal to glass for the bottoms of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X hurt Foxconn, the metal part supplier.

Foxconn is also seen as the key assembler of the iPhone XR model, which is reportedly suffering from low enough sales that Apple cut plans for production expansion.

The Foxconn report could weigh on Apple and its suppliers following yesterday’s guidance cut from 3D sensor supplier Lumentum.

