Baker Hughes, GE unveil series of deals; GE to maintain 50%-plus stake

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) and General Electric (NYSE:GE) announce a series of long-term agreements that amend the commercial and technological relationships between the two companies.

BHGE and GE will form a joint venture on critical rotating equipment, including aeroderivative and heavy-duty gas turbine technology.

BHGE also enters into long-term supply and distribution agreements with GE for heavy-duty gas turbine technology at current pricing levels.

BHGE and GE Digital agree to extend their exclusive supplier relationship for digital oil and gas applications.

The two companies also say they will cooperate on a proposed sale by GE of part of its stake into the market and to a concurrent repurchase of another part of GE’s stake by BHGE; together, the transactions are expected to maintain GE’s stake in BHGE above 50%.

"Earlier this year we announced our intent to pursue an orderly separation from BHGE," says GE Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp." The agreements announced today accelerate that plan in a manner that mutually benefits both companies and their shareholders."