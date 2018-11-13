Fluor JV forms major intelligent plant design

Fluor's (NYSE:FLR) joint venture team, KPJV, has developed one of the world's largest, single 3D intelligent plant design models for Tengizchevroil's Future Growth Project – Wellhead Pressure Management Project.

"One of the largest oil and gas projects in the world, the engineering effort is providing the design and tools to enable the delivery of the project in a safe and efficient manner,” said Al Collins, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in EMEA.

The single 3D plant model allows project engineers around the world to see real-time developments in the design.