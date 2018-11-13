EyeGate Pharma's OBG successful in second PRK study; shares up 38% premarket

Nano cap EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) is up 38% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a second Phase 3 study evaluating its Ocular Bandage Gel (OBG) for the treatment of corneal epithelial defects in patients following photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery.

Both OBG dosing regimens beat standard-of-care (SOC) treatment as measured by the number of eyes healed three and four days after surgery. At day 3, 73% and 87% of eyes receiving the two OBG treatment regimens were completed healed compared to 67% for SOC. At day 4, 100% of the eyes in the OBG group were healed versus 87% for SOC.

Regulatory filings are next up.

