GE to sell 92M-share stake in Baker Hughes, maintain 50%-plus ownership

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) says General Electric (NYSE:GE) has launched a secondary offering of 92M common shares of BHGE, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 9.2M shares.

Also, BHGE will repurchase 65M class B common shares from GE and its affiliates in a privately negotiated transaction, with a $1.5B maximum aggregate price for the share repurchase.

GE currently owns 62.2% of BHGE, and the deals are expected to maintain GE's stake in BHGE at above 50%.

BHGE -4.8% , GE +2.5% pre-market.

