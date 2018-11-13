Report: Waymo self-driving taxis launching soon

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo could launch its driverless taxi service next month, according to a Bloomberg source.

The rides would operate under a new brand name. Some of the taxis will include backup drivers who can take control of the wheel if needed.

The soft launch will likely happen in Phoenix, Arizona, where Waymo is already on the road with its fleet of modified Chrysler Pacifica minivans. Riders might belong to the existing Early Rider Program.

Pricing will be set to compete with Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT).

