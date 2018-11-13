More on Xinyuan Real Estate Q3: Contract sales -9.9%, total revenue +67%

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) sees Q4 contract sales of about $1.16B.

For the year, XIN expects contract sales increase of about 10% and net income up 15%-20% over 2017.

Q3 results reflect adoption of ASC 606 standard for revenue recognition as of Jan. 1, 2018 and may not be comparable to the year-ago periods.

Q3 contract sales of $571.3M fell 9.9% from $633.9M in Q2; total revenue increased 67% to $595.5M from $355.8M in Q2.

Q3 net earnings per ADS of 31 cents compares with a net loss of 10 cents per ADS.

"Contract sales during the third quarter of 2018 once again experienced downward pressure because of a slowing economy and continued tight regulations on China's property market. However, we were able to offset these market uncertainties due to our strategically located projects in tier-two cities and our strong operational execution," says Xinyuan Chairman Yong Zhang.

Previously: Xinyuan Real Estate reports Q3 results (Nov. 13)