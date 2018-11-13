Edgewell Personal Care on watch after soft guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) reports organic growth fell 4.7% in FQ4, driven lower by drops in the wet shave and feminine care product categories.

Gross margin was reported at 47.8% of sales vs. 48.0% a year ago and 49.9% consensus.

"Our performance this quarter reflects the competitive environment we have been navigating throughout the year, further highlighting the importance of Project Fuel, our enterprise-wide initiative to transform the Company's business and cost structure," says CEO David Hatfield.

Looking ahead, Edgewell sees sales down at a low single digits rate compared to a year ago and EPS of $3.30 to $3.55 vs. $3.60 consensus.

