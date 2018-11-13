AWS opens East Coast GovCloud

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services officially opens its second set of GovCloud datacenters in the United States.

The high-security centers are in the East Coast region and were first announced last year. The West Coast got its GovCloud region in 2011.

Amazon is considered the frontrunner for the $10B, winner-take-all Pentagon cloud contract.

