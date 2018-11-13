Bonanza Creek Energy names SRC Energy's DeMuth as new CFO

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) selects Brant DeMuth as its new CFO, succeeding Scott Fenoglio, who has served as the company’s principal financial officer since August 2017.

DeMuth has spent the past four years as VP of Finance and Treasurer of SRC Energy (NYSEMKT:SRCI), and previously was interim CFO of DJ Resources for a year and Executive VP of Strategy and Corporate Development of Gevo for two years.

Fenoglio joined BCEI in 2014 and was named Senior VP for finance and planning in 2016.