Tyson Foods -3% after weak outlook

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is down sharply after FQ4 results arrive below expectations and the company posts a weak guidance update.

Tyson expects full-year revenue of $41B vs. $41.5B consensus and full-year EPS of $5.75 to $6.10 vs. $6.21 consensus. "Our outlook excludes any potential impact from the closing of the Keystone acquisition and is relatively equal to FY18 earnings when excluding the income from businesses held for sale before they were divested. We expect continued strong cash flow generation as we grow sales and volume, particularly in value-added and branded products," updates Tyson management.

Shares of Tyson are down 3.4% in premarket trading to $59.52.

