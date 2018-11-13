Johnson Controls to sell power business for $13.2B

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) has agreed to sell its Power Solutions business to Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU), together with institutional partners including Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, in a cash transaction valued at $13.2B.

"The sale will create value for investors by streamlining our portfolio and giving us increased financial flexibility to strengthen our balance sheet, return capital to shareholders and create optionality in our Buildings business," said CEO George Oliver.

Net cash proceeds are expected to be $11.4B after tax and transaction-related expenses. The company expects to deploy $3B-$3.5B of proceeds towards debt paydown and retain an investment grade credit rating. Remaining proceeds will be available to return to shareholders.