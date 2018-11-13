Firm goes Positive on Xilinx, Nvidia

Susquehanna upgrades Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from Neutral to Positive.

The firm says the chipmakers will benefit from A.I. inferencing, a market it expects to reach $6.5B in 2025.

Nvidia has the “clear lead in A.I. training” while Xilinx FPGAs have flexibility, low latency, and power advantages.

Xilinx gets a target boost from $82 to $95. Nvidia gets trimmed from $250 to $230 ahead of Thursday’s Q3 results. Susquehanna expects weaker-than-expected outlook but says the “implied valuation discounts an excessively severe downside scenario.”

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Nvidia shares are down 1.3% premarket to $192. Xilinx shares are up 2% to $84.

Previously: Analyst: Nvidia faces tough earnings report (Nov. 12)