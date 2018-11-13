Leerink sees 34% upside in Allergan in premarket analyst action

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) initiated with Market Perform rating at Leerink Partners.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) initiated with Outperform rating at Leerink.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) resumed with Outperform rating and $20 (75% upside) price target at Leerink.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) initiated with Outperform rating and $64 (43% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) resumed with Outperform rating and $220 (34% upside) price target at Leerink. Shares down a fraction premarket.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) resumed with Market Perform rating at Leerink.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) initiated with Outperform rating and $185 (38% upside) price target at Leerink.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) initiated with Market Perform rating at Leerink.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) upgraded to Buy with a $169 (27% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) downgraded to Market Perform at Leerink.

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) downgraded to Hold with a $72 (10% upside) price target at Berenberg. Shares down a fraction premarket.

Sabra HealthCare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) downgraded to Neutral with a $21 (flat) price target at Mizuho Securities. Shares up a fraction premarket.