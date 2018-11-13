More on Great Elm Capital Q3: No NII contribution from Avanti

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Q3 net investment income of $2.69M, or 25 cents per share, fell from $3.57M, or 32 cents, a year ago; per-share misses consensus estimate of 28 cents.

NII equates to 1.0x distribution coverage for the quarter.

Marks first full quarter since inception in which Avanti third lien notes, which were converted to equity, didn't generate any net investment income.

Net asset value per share of $12.00 as of Sept. 30, 2018 compares with $11.79 as of June 30, 2018.

During the quarter invested about $39.0M across eight investments, including two new portfolio investments; monetized about $38.0m across 17 investments in part or in full.

Conference call at 10:00AM ET; conference call slides.

Previously: Great Elm Capital misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Nov. 13)