Goldman joins the iPhone unit cuts

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall cuts his Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $222 to $209 and reiterates a Neutral rating.

Hall notes that yesterday’s guidance cut by supplier Lumentum due to adjusted customer demand was likely Apple based on the magnitude of the 17% revenue cut and the fact that Android revenues for LITE were only about $10M in the quarter.

The analyst trims his iPhone XR and Max unit estimates and increases estimates for the lower-priced iPhones. Overall, FY19 units are cut by 6% and FY19 revenue by 3.5%.

Apple shares are down 0.9% premarket to $192.36.

