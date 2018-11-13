Crude oil extends losses as OPEC warns of 2019 oil glut

Crude oil extends its plunge into bear market territory, with U.S. WTI -1.5% at $59.04/bbl and Brent -1.2% at $69.28/bbl, driven by oversupply fears.

OPEC cut its forecast for 2019 oil demand growth for the fourth straight month, saying growth in supplies from non-OPEC countries would outpace growth in demand, "leading to widening excess supply in the market."

OPEC now sees world demand for crude rising by 1.29M bbl/day next year, down 70K bbl/day from its projection last month and well below its July forecast of 1.45M bbl/day growth, and it expects output from non-member nations to increase by 2.23M bbl/day next year, 120K more than its last forecast.

"Although the oil market has reached a balance now, the forecasts for 2019 for non-OPEC supply growth indicate higher volumes outpacing the expansion in world oil demand, leading to widening excess supply in the market," OPEC says in its report.

The gloom in the oil market is partly because Saudi Arabia’s efforts to prop up the market are not enough, say analysts at JBC Energy; yesterday Saudi Energy Minister al-Falih said the world's producers may need to cut nearly 1M bbl/day from October levels, but hesitant statements from Russia made traders nervous.

Pres. Trump yesterday again urged Saudi Arabia and OPEC not to cut oil production, contributing to oil price weakness.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will publish an estimate of U.S. shale oil production later today, and Commerzbank says "it is likely to reach a new record level in December and thus add to the oversupply."

