JPMorgan steps to Lumentum sideline

JPMorgan downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from Overweight to Neutral and drops the target by $30 to $50.

Analyst Samik Chatterjee cites challenges in the Apple supply chain on iPhone volume weakness.

The analyst notes that Apple accounts for about 90% of LITE’s 3D sensing revenues and sees competitive pressure from the pending Finisar and II-VI combination.

Lumentum shares are up 0.7% premarket to $37.75.

