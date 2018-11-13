JPMorgan steps to Lumentum sideline

JPMorgan downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from Overweight to Neutral and drops the target by $30 to $50.
Analyst Samik Chatterjee cites challenges in the Apple supply chain on iPhone volume weakness.
The analyst notes that Apple accounts for about 90% of LITE’s 3D sensing revenues and sees competitive pressure from the pending Finisar and II-VI combination.
Lumentum shares are up 0.7% premarket to $37.75.
