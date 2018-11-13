Pioneer Natural to sell pressure pumping assets to ProPetro in $400M deal

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) agrees to sell its pressure pumping assets to ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) for $400M, comprised of $110M of cash and 16.6M common shares of PUMP representing a 17% onwership stake.

PUMP will become a strategic long-term service provider to PXD, providing pressure pumping and related services for up to 10 years.

The companies say the deal should increase PUMP’s scale in the Permian Basin while allowing PXD to improve capital efficiency and long-term cost competitiveness in its core operations.