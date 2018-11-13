Aramark Holdings missed Q4 estimates

Aramark Holdings (NYSE:ARMK) reports sales growth of 8% in Q4, on a constant-currency basis.

Legacy Business Sales rose 2.97% to $3.76B for the quarter.

Revenue break-up: FSS United States : $2.48B (+3%); FSS International: $888M (+4%); Uniform & Career Apparel: $545M (+38%).

Adjusted operating margin rate up 46 bps to 7.05%.

“2018 was a record year, driven by balanced, broad-based business momentum. We delivered strong revenue growth, very strong AOI margin expansion and achieved our three-year margin target, as well as successfully integrated two strategic acquisitions ... all of which strengthens our portfolio and improves our competitive position," said Eric J. Foss, Chairman, President and CEO. "Our record performance led to the fifth consecutive year of double-digit adjusted EPS growth since our IPO.”

Previously: Aramark misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 13)