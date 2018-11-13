Ford sales fall 31% in China

Ford (NYSE:F) sales in China fell 31% Y/Y in October to 58,204 vehicles.

Sales for Changan Ford Automobiles were down 43% to 31,234 vehicles, while Jiangling Motor sales dropped 8% to 20,969 vehicles. Lincoln sales fell 6% during the month to 4,753 vehicles. Imported Ford brand vehicles were down 15% Y/Y to 1,248 vehicles.

Ford Greater China CEO Anning Chen's update: "As part of our 2025 Plan, Ford is rolling out its first wave of our exciting new vehicles, designed especially to meet the needs of Chinese customers. The all-new Ford Focus and new Escort hit showrooms this month and the all-new Territory will follow soon. We believe our future product line-up will help us to regain our sales momentum in this important market and serve as a testament to our commitment to Chinat."

YTD Ford China sales -31% to 642,593 vehicles.

Full Ford China sales report (.pdf)