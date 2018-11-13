Plymouth Industrial REIT takes a brighter view for year

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEMKT:PLYM) boosts 2018 guidance to reflect recent investment and capital markets activity.

Sees 2018 revenue of $47.4M-$47.6M, up from prior range of $44.8M-$45.6M.

Sees net operating income of $30.3M-$30.5M vs. $28.9M-$29.8M previously.

"As we look forward to 2019, while there will be quarterly variability due to the timing of capital expenditures, we expect a meaningful increase in FFO and AFFO," says Chairman and CEO Jeff Witherall.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 16 cents falls from 34 cents a year ago; decline driven by net decrease in deferred finance fees and non-cash interest of $722,000, increased straight line rent and above/below market rent adjustments, recurring capital expenditures and lease commissions of approximately $599,000 incurred in the quarter, and the increase in weighted average shares following the public offering completed in July 2018.

Conference call at 2:00PM ET.

Previously: Plymouth Industrial REIT reports Q3 results (Nov. 13)