Macy's to go smaller at underperforming stores

Macy's (NYSE:M) is going to rationalize its store space under a new plan to reduce the amount of merchandise and the number of employees at underperforming store locations, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In some cases, the department store operator will wall off entire sections of stores to leave the space empty if another company can't be found to sublease the space.

Macy's management is expected to update on the strategy tomorrow during its earnings conference call and provide a tally on how many stores will be affected.