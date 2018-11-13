Bloomberg: Chevron, Exxon weigh bids for Endeavor Energy

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are among the companies considering first-round bids this month for closely held oil producer Endeavor Energy Resources, Bloomberg reports.

The two oil majors may be joined by ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) in competing for the business, which could be valued at ~$15B including debt, according to the report.

Texas-based Endeavor is family owned but agreed to explore a sale after receiving inquiries from prospective bidders, although the family reportedly prefers an IPO next year so it can retain control.