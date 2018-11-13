Simply Good Foods announces buyback program

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announces that its board approved a new $50M stock repurchase program.

The company says the primary goal of the repurchase program is to allow it to opportunistically repurchase its shares to reduce its outstanding share count, which recently increased due to the exercise of a significant portion of public warrants prior to their call for redemption.

"We retain the financial flexibility to invest in our business and participate in M&A opportunities that should result in long-term shareholder value," says Simply Good CFO Todd Cunfer.

SMPL +0.36% premarket to $19.35.

Source: Press Release