Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V Maia with Glencore

Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maia at $13,300 per day for a period until minimum January 1, 2020 up to maximum March 31, 2020.

The charter commenced yesterday.

The m/v Maia was previously chartered at a gross charter rate of $10,125 per day.

This employment is anticipated to generate ~$5.44M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.