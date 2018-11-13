Discover Financial, PXP in pact to expand card acceptance globally

Discover Financial's (NYSE:DFS) Diners Club International unit and PXP, a provider of omni-channel payment gateway solutions, enter an agreement that will expand Discover card acceptance globally.

DFS +0.1% in premarket trading.

This deal will increase Discover's acceptance in EMEA at travel, entertainment, and retail merchants.

“PXP provides merchants with omni-channel payment applications across the retail, cruise and travel and entertainment sectors where our global card holders often visit and it is important that they can use their card of choice," says Amy Parsons, senior vice president of Global Acceptance at Discover.

