Express Scripts launches new formulary aimed at reducing drug costs

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) introduces its National Preferred Flex Formulary covering more than 3,800 branded and generic medicines.

The company says the formulary, available January 1, 2019, will enable members to cut their drug costs by introducing authorized alternative products to branded drugs in a more timely and efficient way via new or additional National Drug Codes that have lower list prices, adding that cash-paying patients can have immediate access to lower-priced medications while employers and health plans can choose the most appropriate drugs for their respective plans and members.

When a generic product hits the market, ESRX will evaluate it for inclusion on the National Preferred Flex Formulary, under preferred or non-preferred status. If added, the branded drug, and possibly other drugs in the therapy class, would be excluded from coverage.

Selected tickers: BHC, OTCQX:RHHBY, ABBV, AGN, AZN, BMY, GSK, JNJ, LLY, MRK, NVO, NVS, PFE, SHPG, TEVA, PRGO, MYL, RDY, ENDP, AKRX, ANIP, MNK