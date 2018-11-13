Lonmin union seeks Sibanye merger veto from South African tribunal

The AMCU union has asked South Africa’s Competition Tribunal to veto the merger between Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) and struggling platinum miner Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF) to avoid ~10K job losses.

The union, Lonmin’s biggest, says Lonmin has "inflated" the number of needed job cuts at mines that will run out of commercial deposits in the next three years.

The extent of the planned layoffs "warrant that the transaction be prohibited," especially as the platinum sector has improved, which together with a weaker rand means Lonmin could operate profitably, AMCU tells the tribunal.