Deutsche Bank sees Aspen-Apollo deal closing even with wildfire costs

Apollo Global Management's (APO +0.8% ) deal to buy Aspen Insurance (AHL) should go through at the agreed-upon price of $42.75 per share even with higher costs associated with California's wildfires, says Deutsche Bank analyst Joshua Shanker.

The deal's terms include the right of buyers to end the deal if Aspen incurs aggregate losses of more than $350M from catastrophes occurring between July 1, 2018 and Jan. 31, 2019.

Shanker doesn't see Aspen's exposure exceeding that mark. Factoring in Q3 catastrophe losses of $56.4M and its estimate that Hurricane Michael losses won't exceed $40M, Aspen has a buffer of about $253M.

He also notes that if it's proven that California utility's power lines started the Camp Fire, the utility might indemnify the victims of the fire. Insurers, though, would likely pay first then "seek to subrogate the claims."

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

